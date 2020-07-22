Obama Presidential Center

Mayor, Activists Reach Deal On Affordable Housing Near Proposed Obama Presidential Center

The proposed ordinance that would require affordable housing near the future Obama Presidential Center was introduced during Wednesday's city council meeting

By Sandra Torres

A deal reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a group of community activists on Wednesday would require affordable housing in Woodlawn near the proposed Obama Presidential Center, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The proposed ordinance will set aside about 50 city owned vacant lots for affordable housing, according to the Obama CBA Coalition.

The ordinance would also include a grant for long-term homeowners to make repairs and working class people to access home ownership.

Local

Chicago Teachers Union 1 hour ago

Chicago Teachers Union Holds Car Caravan To Protest CPS' Fall School Plan

Chicago Violence 1 hour ago

Trump Announces ‘Surge' of Hundreds of Federal Agents Being Sent to Chicago

The ordinance, supported by Ald. Jeanette Taylor, is pending approval from the City Council.

This article tagged under:

Obama Presidential Centerchicago affordable housingAFFORDABLE HOUSING
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us