Mayor, Activists Reach Deal On Affordable Housing Near Proposed Obama Presidential Center

A deal reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a group of community activists on Wednesday would require affordable housing in Woodlawn near the proposed Obama Presidential Center, according to the Chicago Tribune.

@ObamaCBA celebrates the introduction of the CBA Housing Ordinance in Chicago's City Council; and to recognize the fights that still continue to stop displacement! #CBANow #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ul6DEy7XiG — Jawanza Malone (@jbkm1973) July 22, 2020

The proposed ordinance will set aside about 50 city owned vacant lots for affordable housing, according to the Obama CBA Coalition.

The ordinance would also include a grant for long-term homeowners to make repairs and working class people to access home ownership.

The ordinance, supported by Ald. Jeanette Taylor, is pending approval from the City Council.