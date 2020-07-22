Mayor, Activists Reach Deal On Affordable Housing Near Proposed Obama Presidential Center

A deal reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a group of community activists on Wednesday would require affordable housing in Woodlawn near the proposed Obama Presidential Center, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The proposed ordinance will set aside about 50 city owned vacant lots for affordable housing, according to the Obama CBA Coalition.
The ordinance would also include a grant for long-term homeowners to make repairs and working class people to access home ownership.
The ordinance, supported by Ald. Jeanette Taylor, is pending approval from the City Council.