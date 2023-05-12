Mayfest Kicks Off Chicago's Street Festival Season This Weekend

With summer on the horizon, festival season in Chicago is finally here this weekend, with Mayfest in Lincoln Park kicking off the season in its 26th year of running.

The festival starts on Friday and will run through Sunday, May 14, just one block from the Armitage Brown Line stop at the intersection of Armitage Avenue and Sheffield Avenue.

In addition to a family carnival area and Chicago's best food and drink, many of the city's top artists will also be showcasing their work for sale, with some offering interactive art demonstrations.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, running until 10 p.m. on the opening night. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, running until 10 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.

In addition to food, cocktails and beer, there will performances on two different stages during the festival, with whiskey sampling also available.

While the festival is officially free, donations of $10 toward the RANCH Triangle Community Conservation Association are strongly encouraged.

More information on what's in store for this year's Mayfest can be found here.