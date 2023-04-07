Mavericks opt for different play-in approach than Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls prioritized chasing a play-in berth down the stretch, a route the Dallas Mavericks are shunning in advance of Friday night's meeting between the two teams in Dallas.

Despite only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by a half-game for the Western Conference's final play-in spot, the Mavericks are resting Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood Friday night in a must-win game for their play-in chances. The Mavericks need to win their final two games and hope that the Thunder lose their finale to secure the final play-in spot.

Why are they doing this? The Mavericks owe their first-round pick to the New York Knicks unless it falls within the top-10 picks. In other words, they are prioritizing draft lottery positioning over play-in positioning.

This is the opposite approach from the Bulls, who are indeed resting Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Beverley at least on Friday, while Alex Caruso is listed as questionable. But the Bulls, who owe their first-round pick to the Orlando Magic unless it lands in the top-four picks, only took this approach after securing the 10th and final play-in spot for the Eastern Conference.

Granted, the Mavericks' draft protections are less stringent than the Bulls'. But it's still an intriguing contrast of approaches from the two different franchises. The Mavericks aren't even hiding their attempt to land in the draft lottery and potentially keep their pick.

Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas set his expectations for the franchise on the eve of training camp, saying he wanted to see improvement over last season. With the Bulls guaranteed to finish with a losing record and not match last season's victory total of 46 games, that means they must not only exit the play-in tournament but win a first-round matchup over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, a team they lost to in five games in last season's first round.

Both are longshot scenarios. No. 10 seeds are 0-4 to this date in NBA play-in competition, which only has been recently introduced.

Karnišovas doubled down on his stance following the Feb. 9 trade deadline, saying he expected the Bulls to make the playoffs.

The Mavericks are taking a different approach and, while they still obviously could win since Luka Dončić is listed as probable, they're not treating Friday night like the must-win situation it is.

