Mavericks Injury Report Lists Luka Dončić, Others Out Vs. Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks will be severely shorthanded for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

According to the team's latest injury report, Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right foot soreness) will all miss the game.

Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right foot soreness) will all miss tonight’s game in Chicago. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 10, 2022

Dončić is obviously the headliner of that group. He is playing at an MVP level early in the 2022-23 season, averaging 32.9 points (which leads the league), 8.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 24 appearances.

But Green and Kleber are key rotation cogs as well. Green, a third-year wing, is shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range with an elite steal rate for his position. Kleber, a veteran big man, also typically comes off the bench, but is known for his defensive versatility and sharp outside shot (Bulls fans will remember the six 3-pointers he buried against them in January 2022).

On the Bulls' side ,Javonte Green is questionable after missing the team's last two games with a bone bruise in his right knee and Lonzo Ball, of course, remains out indefinitely.

The Bulls also own a significant schedule advantage over Dallas in this game. The Mavericks tipped off the front end of a back-to-back set against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. CT on Friday, and did not arrive at their hotel in Chicago until almost 4 a.m. CT on Saturday, while the Bulls had off nights on Thursday and Friday.

Needless to say, it is a game the Bulls must have as they look to right the ship following an underwhelming 10-14 start to the season.

