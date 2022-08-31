Matthew Berry talks worthwhile Bears fantasy football players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fantasy football season is upon us.

Two weekends away from the start of the NFL season, NBC's newest commentator and fantasy football analyst, Matthew Berry, went through which Bears players are worth having on your fantasy team for the upcoming season on the Under Center podcast with NBC's Ken Davis.

We'll go through each of them with Berry's take.

Darnell Mooney

"If there was one bright spot, it felt like it was the connection between Fields and Mooney," Berry said. "I think Mooney is a special player. Over 1,000 yards last year. The touchdown total -- he only had four last year. I think that goes up. I think the offense is much more cohesive and efficient this year in Chicago because candidly, nowhere to go but up. Mooney is a sleeper for me."

In Berry's preseason fantasy football rankings, he had Mooney as the No. 21 receiver. That ranking merits Mooney a "WR3" (wide receiver three) for a 10-team league. Meaning, that Mooney would be a third-option wide receiver in a league with ten teams.

Mooney improved greatly last season, racking up 1,000 yards across from Allen Robinson. Without Robinson, it could either help or hurt Mooney. Robinson can no longer steal targets from Mooney, but now he has all the defensive attention on him as the No. 1 option in the passing game.

David Montgomery

"I have some concerns about Montgomery, but certainly I think he's a solid, low-end RB2, higher-end RB1," Berry said. "He averaged over 85 yards from scrimmage last year, over 17 carries a game. Fantasy success comes from two things -- talent and opportunity. I think Montgomery's a talented running back. My question is, does he get the opportunity? Up until now, he has been a volume-based player. He averages over 20 touches per game. That's seventh among running backs in terms of percent of team touches. But, I thought Kahlil Herbert looked great last year when he got a chance to fill in. I think Chicago really found something in him."

Berry makes a great point about Montgomery. The modern NFL favors a rushing attack by committee. The old NFL days of giving a running back 30 carries per game is unheard of. Teams want to preserve their most talented skill players.

In terms of Montgomery, Berry is correct. He's always been a running back who gets plenty of touches, making him gold for fantasy football. However, if Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy want to preserve him in their offense, they'll likely use Khalil Herbert more often than not. That means fewer touches for Montgomery.

Montgomery's career yards per carry is nothing to glamor at. His career number stands at 3.9 yards per carry, which is usually below-average amongst starting running backs. If Herbert takes a chunk of Montgomery's work load, he might not be worth having on your roster.

Justin Fields

"I'll tell you what I think he's [Fields] going to do fantasy wise and that's put up a lot of fantasy points," Berry said. "In his final four full games he got to play the whole time last year, he averaged 19.7 fantasy points per game. He had 18 or more points in three of those games. He had 35 rushing yards per game. He led all quarterbacks in air yards per attempt. He had a connection with Mooney. I'm very excited about Cole Kmet. I believe that Fields -- certainly because of his legs and his rushing ability -- will be a good fantasy quarterback."

Berry has Fields ranked No. 19 amongst fantasy quarterbacks, meaning he would be a serviceable backup.

However, plenty of question marks surround Fields going into his second season. His wide receiver group is one of the worst in the NFL, highlighted by Darnell Mooney. The offensive line is nowhere near prepared to be an above-average offensive line in the league. Plus, he's still learning a new offensive system from Getsy.

Fields certainly flashed his capabilities in the team's final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. He led the Bears through three successful drives, racking up 156 passing yards and three touchdowns in the span he played.

But, with all the uncertainties, drafting Fields is a risk. There are plenty of other reliable backup quarterbacks around his name.

Bears D/ST

"I think they're a top ten fantasy defense," Berry said. "But generally speaking, you're often better off just sort of streaming defenses and picking up defenses off the waiver wire playing against a team, rather than targeting any one team. Having said that, I do think the Bears will have an improved defense."

The Bears have a lot of interesting players on the defensive side of the ball who could make some noise in fantasy. Roquan Smith is a tackle hog. Robert Quinn recorded 18.5 sacks of his own last season. And, rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon look like early ballhawks. If they can create turnovers, the Bears would be a lucrative fantasy defense.

It all depends on how the defense functions without Khalil Mack, Eddie Goldman and others the team lost. The defense is left with some lackluster names. But, behind Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams' scheme, it's possible the Bears can be a productive fantasy defense.

