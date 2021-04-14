Matteson Police

Matteson Police Searching for Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

Police in suburban Matteson are searching for a 10-year-old girl after she was reported missing Wednesday morning.

According to police, Sariyah Brown was last seen in front of her home at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the girl has a history of conversing with strangers online through various social media platforms, but it is unclear at this time whether she met an individual after speaking with them online.

Brown is described as an African-American girl, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long winter coat, with fur around the hood. She was also wearing a pink scarf, a white t-shirt and gray leggings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Matteson Police Department at 708-748-4085.

