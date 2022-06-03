Matt Nagy Hopes to Use Bears Experience to Better Himself With Chiefs

Nagy hopes to use Bears experience to better himself with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy's first venture as an NFL head coach didn't go as planned. In four seasons as the head coach of the Bears, Nagy went 34-31 and consistently trotted out a punchless offense.

The Bears fired Nagy after their 6-11 campaign last season. While Nagy thought about taking a year off, he instead returned to the place he called home before Chicago. In late February, the Kansas City Chiefs hired Nagy to be their quarterbacks coach and senior assistant.

“I want to use my experiences in Chicago to help me be better here for our team here in Kansas City," Nagy told Chiefs reporters Thursday. “There’s a little bit of humility you have to have to do this, but I really cherish it because you're doing it with good people."

An abysmal offense derailed Nagy's time in Chicago during his final three seasons with the Bears. Those issues came to a head last season when he was unable or unwilling to utilize Justin Fields' strengths.

He hopes to learn from every aspect of his time in Chicago, the good and the bad.

“You have highs and lows, and you learn,” Nagy said. “You have so many hats you put on at that time. You learn a lot. You rely on those experiences that you went through. They’re real-life experiences. I didn’t have that when I went into my interview with Chicago. But I had four years' worth of real-life experiences, of a lot of different situations -- offense, defense, special teams, how to deal with players, how to deal with media, how to deal with when winning out. You know, these conversations right here after a win or a loss.

"And what it does is it really allows you to grow, but it puts things into perspective. And I think in life, for me, a lot of my failures that I've had, I've tried to use to the best of my ability to make me better, whether it was as a player, throwing a pick, learning from it, or as a coach. As you go through things, you want to use those experiences to make you better in the long run."

Nagy now returns to Kansas City to work with Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs team that is a Super Bowl frontrunner.

As for the Bears, Chicago cleaned house after last season, bringing in general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to start what is expected to be a lengthy rebuild.

As Nagy begins his career rehabilitation alongside Mahomes and Reid, Eberflus and Poles embark on a journey to build a sustained winning machine in the Windy City by not repeating the same mistakes that plagued Nagy and former general manager Ryan Pace.

