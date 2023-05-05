Matt Mervis reacts to debut, first hit with the Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Mervis went through the trials and tribulations of his MLB debut on Friday.

He experienced "chills" and waves of anxiousness in front of a sizeable crowd at Wrigley Field. The hype surrounding Mervis was insurmountable, as the lackluster production from Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini turned fans' eyes to Mervis for answers at the plate.

He knew his first major league at-bat was coming during the top of the second inning. And with two outs to go, he started getting anxious.

"I was more anxious when we had two outs in the top of the second, knowing my at-bat was coming up," Mervis said. "But once I went through my routine and stepped into the box it was more back to playing baseball."

During his first walk to the plate in the second inning, he received a standing ovation from Friday's crowd at Wrigley.

"That was really cool," Mervis said. "Obviously, the best crowd ever to play in front of. And for people to cheer for me like that, I've never had that experience before so it was a lot of fun."

He struck out in four pitches during his first at-bat. Mervis went through three unsuccessful at-bats until his turn came again late in the game for his fourth at-bat. Mervis blasted a ball 111 miles-per-hour off the bat into right-center field for a single – his first major league hit.

Skipper David Ross was impressed and jubilant about the trademark power Mervis brought.

"Yeah, what was it, 111? He hits it hard. A big, strong, young man," Ross said. "I like the way he handled the moments. Didn't get outside of it. Took good swings on some nasty pitches. Thought he was aggressive and calm. Not too jumpy."

Cody Bellinger scored off the hit, giving the Cubs an insurance run for their 4-1 victory over the Marlins, ending a 3-game losing skid.

"That was fun. I was hoping for the fourth at-bat. Just trying not to overthink it," Mervis said.

