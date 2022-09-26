Matt Eberflus on David Montgomery: ‘He's Going to Be Day to Day'

Eberflus on Montgomery: 'He's going to be day to day' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears running back David Montgomery left with a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Texans. He left the field under his power but did not return to the game.

#Bears Injury Update:

RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and WR Byron Pringle (calf) are both doubful to return. pic.twitter.com/J4siXTVM34 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 25, 2022

After the game, head coach Matt Eberflus provided a promising update on the star running back.

"It's good. He's going to be day to day, so that's a positive," Eberflus said. "We'll see where he is tomorrow. We'll reevaluate it from there. But it's positive, for sure."

Eberflus categorized Montgomery's injury as a "lower leg" injury. During the game, the Bears ruled Montgomery with an "ankle/knee" injury.

During the same drive as Montgomery's injury, backup running back Khalil Herbert scored an 11-yard touchdown in place of the starter, giving the Bears an early 10-point lead. In his place, Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on the team's most successful rushing day since 1984.

Montgomery recorded three rushes for 11 yards before leaving the game. He went into Sunday's game off a 122-yard game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Stay tuned for Montgomery's injury updates throughout the week leading up to their game on Sunday against the New York Giants.

