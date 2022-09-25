Matt Eberflus Explains How Bears Gave Up Fake Punt to the Texans

Eberflus explains how Bears gave up fake punt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the third quarter, the Bears' special teams made a crucial slip-up that led to the Texans tying up the game at 20 points a piece.

The Bears' defense forced Houston into a fourth-down situation in their own territory. The result led the Texans to set up in punt formation. But, the Texans were only short by a yard, so they faked the punt with a direct snap and crossed the first down threshold with ease.

Eight plays later, the Texans tied up the game from a Kai'mi Fairbairn field goal from 23 yards out.

What happened in this play?

"We were in defense stay. We had too many gap players there. I think our reaction on defense needs to be better," head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game. "We were in safe punt there. They motioned a guy out to take our eyes off the action. We just got to react quicker."

Lovie Smith showed Eberflus and his former team he has a few tricks up his sleeve. Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton experimented with different looks on offense as well.

Unfortunately, the mistake caused the Bears to get entangled with a closer game than they likely anticipated. But, they got away with the win at home, 23-20.

