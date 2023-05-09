Matt Bowen Says Bears Rookie Class Will Have ‘Biggest Impact'

ESPN analyst: Bears rookie class will have 'biggest impact' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles & Co. pulled off an exciting, promising draft from this year's NFL draft.

Highlighted by perceived starting right tackle, Darnell Wright from Tennessee, the Bears brought in a haul of athletic, hard-nosed players with the promise of making a significant impact right away.

When comparing the class to the rest of the league, which one will have the biggest impact this season?

"Chicago Bears," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote. "The Bears added depth and talent at premium positions, with a couple of potential Day 3 steals. Darnell Wright is your Day 1 starter at right tackle. Both Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens have the traits to create interior disruption on the defensive front, and corner Tyrique Stevenson brings a physical play demeanor to the secondary. Plus, running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott could factor into the offensive game plan as rookies."

Because of the severe lack of talent on the Bears' current roster, a solid chunk of the rookies from this class will have the opportunity to step into a starting role upon joining the team.

It's safe to say Wright is the perceived starting right tackle. Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter both will have the chance to win spots on the defensive line. Roschon Johnson's coach from Texas believes he could be a starter for any NFL team.

Bowen raved about Tyrique Stevenson, calling him a "perfect fit" for Matt Eberflus' 4-3, Cover 2 defensive scheme.

"It's the play demeanor and the coverage fit in Matt Eberflus' defense that have me excited about this match," Bowen wrote. "Stevenson shows the physical coverage skills to match up with boundary X receivers in the Bears' nickel sets, which would allow Kyler Gordon to stay inside at the slot position. Plus, Stevenson can reroute in Cover 2, jamming and sinking. And he will hit in the run game, too. He had 68 tackles and three interceptions over the past two years."

It might be a loaded question when asking about impact. Obviously, other teams like the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles drafted better than the Bears. But not all of their players will step into significant roles for their respective teams because of the talent already established at their position.

For the Bears, they have several lackluster spots on their roster, yet several rookies from this offseason's draft class are ready and capable of stepping in to make an impact.

