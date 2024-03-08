Matisyahu concert canceled in Chicago ‘due to threat of protests,' artist donates proceeds

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A performance featuring popular singer Matisyahu was canceled in Chicago "due to the threat of protests," the performer confirmed Friday.

In a statement released on social media, Matisyahu confirmed to fans that his House of Blues Chicago show Friday would not go on.

"My dear fans, it saddens me to write this to you our sold out show tonight at House of Blues Chicago has been cancelled due to the threat of protests," he wrote in his message. "While the true details surrounding this decision remain opaque, and while the responsible parties all point fingers at one another over the decision, I can assure you there have been no threats of violence received by our security team who have been vigilant in knowing what is happening in each city."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The House of Blues also confirmed the news, but offered no reason for the cancellation.

The venue said fans would be refunded and the Foundation Room would remain open for "drinks and dinner."

"Thank you for understanding and we apologize for this inconvenience," the venue stated.

The Chicago cancellation follows multiple other Matisyahu performances that were canceled in recent weeks amid protests, including ones in Arizona and New Mexico.

Matisyahu said the proceeds from his payment for the Chicago show will be donated to two groups, one "dedicated to helping the families of the hostages and in honor of International Women's Day to acknowledge the women and girls still held captive by Hamas" and another to providing emergency medical care.

"While my fans and I are deeply hurt by this please know we will not cower to these bullies and the pressure they exert. The ramifications of such tactics go beyond me and the Jewish people. These individuals and the organizations that break under their pressure threaten the bedrock of artistic expression, intellectual honesty and empathy between people with different views and concerns," his Friday statetment read. "We will continue to play shows and we will always stand tall against hate and march towards the true goal of a long term peace for all."