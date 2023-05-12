Mather High School Seniors Prep For Graduation, Reflect On Challenging Journey Due To Pandemic

The class of 2023 is preparing to earn their high school diplomas, after overcoming enormous challenges during a very unique high school experience.

At Mather High School in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood, 350 seniors will walk the graduation stage at the end of May. They were freshmen, when COVID-19 struck, which meant their overall journey included numerous class disruptions, remote learning and uncertainty once they returned to classes in person.

Some say they couldn't have reached this milestone without the help of their counselor, Stephanie Estrada.

"It was good to have a person in the back of your head, kind of like letting you know they’re there for you," said Luna Colin, a 17-year-old senior at Mather High School. She vividly remembers when everything changed Freshman year.

"I remember getting the email when it said we were going to stay like that for the rest of the school year and probably next year and it just hit me… like is this a dream? Is this how my sophomore year is going to go?" said Colin.

Remote learning was one of the biggest challenges for Colin, but family issues piled on as well. Fortunately, Colin was able to turn to Estrada for support. She's a social worker with the organization "Communities in Schools of Chicago" based out of Mather High School. The non-profit partners with 200 Chicago Public Schools to offer individual guidance and group support.

"We work on building social emotional skills, work on mental health support," said Estrada, who's been working as a counselor at Mather for five years.

When COVID-19 forced remote learning, Estrada had a case load of 50 students.

"When we found out we wouldn’t see our students in person, we had to really quickly think of the things we could do to help," said Estrada.

Among those students was Jaylin Green, 17, who was also a freshman when the pandemic turned his world upside down.

"It was quite difficult in the beginning," said Jaylin. "My mental health was impacted greatly because I felt isolated, even with my family at home."

Estrada said Green, like others, struggled with isolation and motivation.

"It was overwhelming for sure and sometimes I was not even be able to get a hold of them because I didn’t have that face-to-face connection," said Estrada.

But she didn't give up. Estrada constantly checked-in with the students, helping them stay focused and on track. She also referred them to resources available, when their families began facing financial obstacles.

"I knew these students before COVID hit, I know what they’re capable of" Estrada said. "I realized, oh I need to put in a lot more work. I’m going to text him so many times I’m going to email so many times."

All that persistence, paid off.

Mather High School Principal Peter Auffant said as soon as students returned to the classroom in 2021, they took on new responsibilities, not letting any obstacles get in their way.

"I love this class, the class of 2023," Auffant said. They came in as freshman not knowing what to expect, they lived in uncertainty, then when they came back to school, they really re-engaged… joining clubs, organizations, getting involved in sports."

That was the case for Jaylin, who became a leader with the Stage Crew at the high school.

"Walking onto the stage, I was like, wow, I’m here… I love being here," Jaylin said. "Being here brings a lot of nerves down."

Now, Jaylin and Colin are preparing to graduate. They said they learned a lot from their experience, especially, about putting their mental health first.

"I quickly learned, this is helping me. I need this! and it was really great for me to have this mindset and help me get through a lot of my challenges," said Jaylin.

"We are really hopeful and we’re just excited to start this new chapter of our life… hopefully keep that same feeling for years to come," said Colin.

The graduation ceremony at Mather High School is May 31. Auffant and Estrada say there's a lot to celebrate.

"It should be a huge celebration for anybody graduating this year from high school," Auffant said. "We recognize the adversity they faced and celebrate their hard work… not just the students, but their families and the staff."

"This class is absolutely tenacious," Estrada. "They have gone through so much but they did it."