Chicago firefighters return to scene of massive West Town blaze that left 2 injured

Photos and video from the scene early Wednesday showed fire trucks and police cars outside the industrial building, with small plumes of smoke continuing to billow out

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago firefighters early Wednesday returned to the scene of a massive West Town blaze that hours earlier left two firefighters hospitalized and snarled local traffic and public transportation.

Photos and video from the scene early Wednesday showed fire trucks and police cars outside the industrial building, with small plumes of smoke continuing to billow out. By around 6 a.m., crews appeared to leave the scene.

The fire broke out during the Tuesday afternoon commute at Commercial Pallet in the city's West Town neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department, with big flames and giant plumes of black smoke visible for miles.

The intense smoke could even be seen during Tuesday night's Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

According to officials, no employees were at the pallet company at the time of the fire. Two firefighters were injured during the blaze and transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, CFD said Wednesday.

According to authorities, the building was a deemed a total loss.

Details on how the fire started weren't immediately provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

