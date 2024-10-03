Massive Wayfair outlet store opens in a Chicago suburb Thursday

A new Wayfair store will open in the Chicago area Thursday.

Months after Wayfair's first ever brick-and-mortar store opened in suburban Wilmette, the online furniture and home goods retailer will open an outlet store in Naperville, according to a spokesperson.

The giant outlet store, located at Westridge Court, or 324 S. Route 59, will officially open to the public Oct. 3, the spokesperson said.

The 23,000-square-foot store will sell returned items, along with discounted items in good condition "across a variety of product categories," store representatives said.

The Naperville outlet store will join four other Wayfair outlet stores in Florence, Kentucky; San Marcos, Texas; Deer Park, New York; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to the site, all sales are final at Wayfair outlet stores, with the exception of appliances. The store will not accept returns from items purchased at the store or on the Wayfair website.

Customers will be responsible for loading purchased items into their vehicles, though associates can help bring items to the customer pick-up area, the site said. Holds are not allowed, and no cash is accepted, Wayfair said.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, a spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the inventory of Naperville's store will soon be able to be browsed via an e-catalog. However, products are currently only able to be purchased in store, the spokesperson said.