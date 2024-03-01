Massive traffic backups reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway following shooting

Drivers traveling on a portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway encountered lengthy delays during the Friday afternoon rush hour when traffic resumed following an earlier shooting.

Extensive backups were reported at around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes between 26th and 95th streets, as shown on Google maps.

A portion of the expressway was initially closed at around 11:36 a.m. near 83rd Street while Illinois State Police investigated a shooting. According to authorities, a person riding in one vehicle fired shots at another another vehicle.

One person was struck and rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, police said. Video from the scene showed an SUV with a missing tire and heavy front-end damage partially sitting on a guardrail.

Southbound lanes were initially shut down, but had reopened as of late Friday afternoon.