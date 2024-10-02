Months after Wayfair's first ever brick-and-mortar store opened in suburban Wilmette, the online furniture and home goods retailer will open a Wayfair outlet this week in another Chicago suburb, according to a spokesperson.

The giant outlet store, located in Naperville, at Westridge Court, at 324 S. Route 59, will officially open to the public Oct. 3, the spokesperson said. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, a spokesperson said.

The new store will be massive -- approximately 23,000 square feet in size the spokesperson said -- and will sell returned items along with discounted items in good condition "across a variety of product categories."

The Naperville outlet store will join four other Wayfair outlet stores in Florence, Kentucky; San Marcos, Texas; Deer Park, New York; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to the site, all sales are final at Wayfair outlet stores, with the exception of appliances. The store will not accept returns from items purchased at the store or on the Wayfair website.

Customers will be responsible for loading purchased items into their vehicles, though associates can help bring items to the customer pick-up area, the site said. Holds are not allowed, and no cash is accepted, Wayfair said.

According to the spokesperson, the inventory of Naperville's store will soon be able to be browsed via an e-catalog. However, products are currently only able to be purchased in store, the spokesperson said.

The new outlet store joins Wayfair's new Wilmette store, at 3232 Lake Avenue in Eden's Plaza. The 150,000-square-foot, purple-and-white store opened in May, following a two-year remodel of the mall's former Carson Pirie Scott space.

In addition to more than 80,000 pieces of inventory, the Wilmette store includes an on-site restaurant that serves beer and wine.