Chicago Fire Department

Massive Fire Erupts on Roof of South Loop Apartment Building

Multiple people were being evaluated by paramedics, but no significant injuries were reported, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

Smoke was visible for miles Saturday evening following a fire that engulfed the roof and upper floors of an apartment building in Chicago's South Loop, authorities said.

The fire occurred before 5:45 p.m. at the building located at 1545 South State Street, once the home of Siegel-Cooper Company.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Flames were reported on the roof, extending into the upper floors. As of 5:54 p.m., firefighters were washing down hot spots as residents waited to reenter their apartments.

Multiple people were being evaluated by paramedics, but no significant injuries were reported, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

Several apartments units sustained heavy water damaged.

Local

39 mins ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST

chicago carjackings 2 hours ago

Teen Charged With Chinatown Carjacking, Armed Robbery in River North

It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire DepartmentfireChicago FireSouth loopsouth loop fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us