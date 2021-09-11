Massive Fire Erupts on Roof of South Loop Apartment Building

Smoke was visible for miles Saturday evening following a fire that engulfed the roof and upper floors of an apartment building in Chicago's South Loop, authorities said.

The fire occurred before 5:45 p.m. at the building located at 1545 South State Street, once the home of Siegel-Cooper Company.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flames were reported on the roof, extending into the upper floors. As of 5:54 p.m., firefighters were washing down hot spots as residents waited to reenter their apartments.

EMS plan 1 and the 2 11 1545 south State now secure and struck out on orders of Deputy Fire Commissioner 2 1 5. pic.twitter.com/bZsSCF8IQ4 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 11, 2021

Multiple people were being evaluated by paramedics, but no significant injuries were reported, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

Several apartments units sustained heavy water damaged.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire.