An intense fire broke out at a commercial building near Joliet Friday afternoon, with flames pouring from the structure and dark plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Before 4 p.m., firefighters responded to 132 S. Harris Dr. in Rockdale regarding a fire at the site. The building houses Polar Service Center, a commercial parts and repair and facility geared toward the tanker truck industry.

Helicopter video from over the scene showed the structure, as well as several semi trucks on the property, engulfed in flames.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Larkin Avenue between Meadow Avenue and U.S. 6 were closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

Additional information about what led to the fire or if anyone was injured wasn't immediately available.

Rockdale is a village with approximately 1,900 residents bordering Joliet, just south of Interstate 80.

