Rockdale

Massive Fire Erupts at Commercial Building Near Joliet

Northbound and southbound lanes of Larkin Avenue between U.S. 6 and Meadow Avenue were closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze

An intense fire broke out at a commercial building near Joliet Friday afternoon, with flames pouring from the structure and dark plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Before 4 p.m., firefighters responded to 132 S. Harris Dr. in Rockdale regarding a fire at the site. The building houses Polar Service Center, a commercial parts and repair and facility geared toward the tanker truck industry.

Helicopter video from over the scene showed the structure, as well as several semi trucks on the property, engulfed in flames.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Larkin Avenue between Meadow Avenue and U.S. 6 were closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Additional information about what led to the fire or if anyone was injured wasn't immediately available.

Rockdale is a village with approximately 1,900 residents bordering Joliet, just south of Interstate 80.

Local

Chicago Festivals 1 hour ago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

Monkeypox United States 2 hours ago

2nd Probable Case of Monkeypox Reported in Illinois, Health Officials Say

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

RockdaleJoliet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us