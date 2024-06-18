Chicago Fire Department

Massive fire engulfs building in Chicago's West Town

There were no immediate details on the circumstances of the fire

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive fire has broken out in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, bringing dozens of fire vehicles and other first responders to the scene.

Flames and smoke were visible for miles around Commercial Pallet, located near the intersection of Hubbard and Damen according to the Chicago Fire Department.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the blaze. The fire was upgraded to a four-alarm fire, bringing several dozen pieces of equipment to the scene.

Metra trains on the UP-W line have been halted in both directions due to the massive fire, the agency announced. Trains on the Milwaukee District West and North lines were also stopped in both directions because of the fire.

There were no injuries reported, according to Chicago fire officials.

The smoke was so intense from the fire that it was being picked up on Doppler radar, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

There were several businesses in the vicinity of the fire, but it's not known if the fire has spread from its original source.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

