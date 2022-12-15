Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to Become Next NCAA President

Mass. Governor Charlie Baker set to become next NCAA president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has his next job lined up, and it might surprise a few people.

Baker has accepted an offer to be the next president of the NCAA. He'll assume the role in March 2023 and replace current NCAA president Mark Emmert, who will continue to serve as a consultant for the college athletics governing body until June 2023, per the NCAA.

The NCAA is pleased to announce that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has accepted an offer to become the NCAA’s next president. Read the full press release and statements here: https://t.co/CyTBmL0aw3 pic.twitter.com/reEp5RpYDE — NCAA (@NCAA) December 15, 2022

Baker has served as Governor of Massachusetts for nearly seven years, assuming the post in January 2015. He announced in December 2021 that he would not seek re-election in 2022, and it appears he had a good reason why.

Maura Healey won the general election last month to take over for Baker as the state's new Governor beginning on Jan. 5, 2023.

Baker does have some athletic background, having played JV basketball while attending Harvard.

"I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said Thursday in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge."