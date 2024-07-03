MAP: These 33 Massachusetts beaches are closed ahead of the 4th of July holiday

Thirty-three beaches across Massachusetts are closed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday due to elevated bacteria levels.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health provides an updated dashboard of beach closures, which is updated at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. every day during the beach season.

What beaches are closed in Massachusetts?

As of Wednesday morning, the list of closures included beaches in Ashby, Ashland, Boston, Braintree, Charlemont, Chatham, Clarksburg, Concord, Dartmouth, Dennis, Framingham, Gardner, Great Barrington, Lunenberg, Lynn, Milton, Nahant, Nantucket, North Andover, Orleans, Pittsfield, Rutland, Salem, Swampscott, Swansea, Templeton, Townsend, Truro, West Tisbury, Wiliamstown, Winchester, Winthrop and Worcester.

You can also click here to see the full list of Massachusetts beach closures.

If a beach is closed, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says you should not swim or enter the water at that location to avoid the risk of illness.