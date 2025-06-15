A mass shooting has left one person dead and at least 11 others injured, police in Elkhart, Indiana say.

According to authorities, police were called to the 300 block of West Garfield Avenue at approximately 1:11 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

During the ensuing investigation, it was revealed that multiple individuals had opened fire during the incident, leaving one person dead and at least 11 others injured, police said.

Evidence technicians are still processing the scene, which spans multiple blocks, according to Elkhart police.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no information on the identity of the suspects was immediately available.

Police did not offer specific information on the severity of injuries for those hurt, but did say several had been treated and released as of Sunday morning. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been activated to assist in the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elkhart police at 574-295-2825, or to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP (7867).