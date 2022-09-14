Mass Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park Leaves 9 People Shot, 2 Fatally

Chicago on Tuesday saw a violent night when a mass shooting in Washington Park left at least seven people injured and at least two people dead.

Officials during a press conference late Tuesday said a verbal altercation between two groups at the park escalated and that the two groups fired multiple shots at each other, resulting several people shot.

Witnesses tell NBC 5 that a group was having a barbecue Washington Park when a gunman opened fire.

According to police, the victims range in age from 19 to 46 years old.

Authorities say Chicago Police at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday received an alert from ShotSpotter, a system that detects and alerts law enforcement to illegal gunshots, for the 500 block of E. 51st St., near the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to authorities, nine people in total were shot, two fatally.

A male, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. A second male victim, 39, sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to a nearby hospital, also in good condition. Another victim, a female, 27, was also listed in good condition after being transported to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Two other male victims were last listed in good condition -- a 22-year-old, who suffered a gunshot wound to the elbow, and a 19-year-old, who sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police later said that two additional victims, a 33-year-old female and a 46-year-old male also suffered gunshot wounds; the female sustained a gunshot to the arm, and the male sustained a graze wound to the leg. Both were last listed in good condition.

One male victim, 43, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. Another male victim, 20, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening, police said.

At 11:16 p.m., that victim was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Authorities have not provided an update on arrests, or if suspects are in police custody.

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information in connection with the shooting. Tipsters can call 833-408-0069, and can remain anonymous.

According to a report from the Chicago-Sun Times, 17 people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday.