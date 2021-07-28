coronavirus illinois

Masks Required Again at Illinois Driver Services Facilities Starting Next Week

Masks will once again be required at Illinois driver services facilities and Secretary of State offices, as well as the State Capitol building, beginning next week, Secretary of State Jesse White announced.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, all employees and customers must wear masks inside these buildings.

White said the switch is being made amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and in an effort to keep Illinois driver services facilities and Secretary of State offices open "to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reversed course from its earlier loosening of masking guidelines, recommending in new guidance that vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors in certain areas of the U.S. with high transmission.

Following that announcement, the Illinois Department of Public Health said it would align itself with the updated CDC guidance, which includes a recommendation that masks be worn inside schools.

White reminded customers that his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until Jan. 1, 2022, which means expired documents will remain valid until that date, "so customers do not need to rush into a facility."

White also encouraged state residents to consider using online services instead of visiting a facility "due to heavy customer volume."

"Many transactions can be conducted online, including the purchase of license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including REAL IDs, for those who are eligible," White's office said in a statement.

The federal REAL ID deadline was extended to May 3, 2023.

