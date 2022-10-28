Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level

Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level status:

Stephenson County

Ogle County

Pike County

Ford County

Vermilion County

Residents in the five counties are advised to take precautions against the virus, including wearing masks in indoor spaces and staying away from large gatherings if they are immunocompromised or have other common risk factors for severe illness if they contract COVID.

Counties at a “high” community level are seeing elevated levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, percentages of staffed beds being taken up by COVID patients or dramatic increases in overall case numbers.

The following precautions are recommended at all three community levels - "low," "medium" and "high" - staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, avoiding contact with those who have a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case, following recommendations for isolation if you have COVID or suspect you've gotten it and following recommendations for what steps to take if you are exposed.

At "medium" status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, Stephenson County was experiencing 217.99 cases per 100,000 population, 18.1 COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and 4.4% of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients, the CDC stated.

Ogle County reported 201.41 cases per 100,000 population, 13.8 new COVID admissions per 100,000 population and 3.7% of staffed beds in use by COVID-19 patients.

Pike County was seeing 263.48 cases per 100,000 population, 12.2 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and 1.9% of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients as of Friday.

In Ford County, 300.9 cases per 100,000 population were reported, alongside 12.2 new COVID admissions per 100,000 population and 3.6% of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients.

The fifth county at a "high" community level, Vermilion, reported 236.28 cases per 100,000 population, 17.9 new COVID admissions per 100,000 population and 4.1% of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients.

Of the 102 counties across the state, the following 33 counties have been classified at "medium" community level status:

Adams County

Boone County

Champaign County

Coles County

Cumberland County

Douglas County

Edgar County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Gallatin County

Greene County

Hardin County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Jo Daviess County

Knox County

Lee County

Marshall County

Mason County

Morgan County

Peoria County

Perry County

Pope County

Saline County

Sangamon County

Scott County

Shelby County

Tazewell County

Wabash County

Warren County

Wayne County

Williamson County

Winnebago County

While transmission levels remain low throughout the Chicago area, the statewide uptick that has been witnessed as temperatures continue to cool down has public health experts expressing concern and encouraging vaccination against both influenza and COVID-19.

"If you have not gotten the COVID-19 booster and a flu shot for yourself and your eligible children, now is a great time. I recommend everyone in Illinois get fully protected. And if you are feeling sick, please stay home, get tested, and call your doctor for help. I encourage all Illinoisians to do all they can to stay safe and healthy as the holiday season approaches,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.