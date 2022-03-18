For the first time since the end of Illinois' mask mandate, residents in all 102 counties can safely visit public indoor spaces without wearing masks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

All Illinois counties were listed in the low category on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map Thursday, meaning masks can safely be removed.

Under metrics released a week earlier, masks had only been recommended in Johnson County, which had been ranked as a high community level - the highest level of COVID-19 risk.

Despite improvements in metrics statewide and the end of Illinois' mask mandate on Feb. 28, masks were still recommended in 21 counties listed as having high COVID-19 transmission.

But as the weeks went on, recommendations were lifted as numbers improved.

The U.S. also saw a positive shifts in COVID metrics, with more than 98% of Americans living in areas where masks can be safely removed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The CDC late last month unveiled a county-by-county community level map and announced a shift in metrics that gives more weight to hospitalizations and hospital capacity instead of case numbers.

In medium risk areas, people at high risk for severe illness are encouraged to talk to their health care provider about whether they should wear a mask and take other precautions, according to the CDC. For communities deemed high risk, people should wear masks in public indoor spaces, including schools, and take additional precautions if at risk for severe illness.

To learn more information about the situation where you live, you can find the CDC's map of community levels by county here.