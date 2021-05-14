Maskless Patrons Must Show COVID-19 Vaccination Card to Enter Evanston Pizzeria

Customers who wish to visit an Evanston pizza restaurant without wearing a mask will be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination card and identification.

In a message posted to its Instagram page, Union Pizza, 1245 Chicago Ave., announced it will be implementing new dining protocols after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued revised masking guidance Thursday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Vaccinated individuals should not be required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, with exceptions, the agency said.

The pizzeria explained that a mask will be necessary for those don't have both a vaccination card and ID. Those individuals will be required to wear a mask when not seated at a table.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been following the CDC guidelines to insure a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers," the pizzeria explained in its Instagram post. "We’ve always trusted the CDC and science..."