Masked gunman stole $14K in chips from Rivers Casino: police

A masked gunman stole more than $14,000 in chips from a suburban casino in a brazen Halloween robbery.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, the 23-year-old man allegedly walked into Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines on Oct. 31.

The man, wearing a black face mask, pulled out a weapon and pointed it at casino employees before escaping with approximately $14,100 in casino chips.

A short time later, IGB agents were able to take the suspect into custody at his suburban Chicago Ridge home. Agents located the handgun used in the robbery, along with a black face mask and the stolen chips.

The suspect is being charged with three counts of armed robbery. He is currently being held without bond, and will next appear in court on Nov. 30, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.