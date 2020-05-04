Mask Giveaways Continue Across Chicago This Week

With the Illinois mask mandate now in place, many Chicago aldermen have been giving away free masks to the public, with some continuing this week.

As of May 1, Illinois residents are required to wear a face covering when in public where staying 6-feet apart from other people is not possible, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

For the city of Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said any policy needs to be reasonable for people across the city, so she plans to work to make sure residents have materials to comply.

This week, various aldermen announced free mask giveaways and delivery services available to residents continuing through the month.

Need to check what ward you're in? Look it up here.

Mask Giveaway Locations

1st Ward/Logan Square: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at Ald. Daniel La Sparta's office, 1958 N. Milwaukee Ave. Residents must pre-arrange a pick up by calling (872) 206-2685 or emailing info@the1stward.com

3rd Ward/Grant Boulevard: 10 a.m. - noon Saturday, May 9 at Ald. Pat Dowell's office parking lot, 5046 S. State St. Drive-through pick-up available. Contact (773) 373-9273 or email ward03@cityofchicago.org for details.

11th Ward/Bridgeport: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at White Sox Parking Lot B at W. 34th St. and S. Shields Ave. Drive-up service only, with limit of 2 masks per person. Call (773) 254-6677 for details.

15th Ward/Englewood: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Raymond Lopez's office for home delivery by calling (773) 306-0837

16th Ward/Englewood: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, Hope Presbyterian Church, 1354 W. 61st St. Call (773) 306-1981 for details.

16th Ward/Chicago Lawn: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, Ombudsman School South, 6057 S. Western Ave. Call (773) 306-1981 for details.

16th Ward/Gage Park: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 5 Estrellas Restaurant, 2908 W. 59th St. Call (773) 306-1981 for details.

16th Ward/New City: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, Former Bank Parking Lot, 5100 S. Damen Ave. Call (773) 306-1981 for details.

17th Ward/Auburn Gresham: Ald. David Moore is looking for more volunteers to help distribute masks door-to-door. Call (773) 783-3672 to volunteer.

24th Ward/North Lawndale: Residents can request a free mask for either pickup or home delivery from Ald. Michael Scott Jr.'s office by calling (773) 533-2400

25th Ward/Pilsen: Residents can request a free mask and sanitizer for home delivery from Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez's office. Call (773) 523-4100 or message the Facebook page. To volunteer to distribute masks, sign up here.

27th Ward/Near West Side: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. daily at Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.'s office, 4 N. Western Ave. Mailed masks are also available by request at (312) 432-1995.

30th Ward/Avondale: 10 a.m. - noon, Thursday, May 7, Wally's Market parking lot, 3256 N. Milwaukee Ave. Drive-through only. Call (773) 794-3095 for details.

30th Ward/Belmont Central: 10 a.m. - noon, Saturday, May 9, Fullerton and Merrimac parking lot, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave. Drive-through only. Call (773) 794-3095 for details.

31st Ward/Belmont Cragin: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday by request at 4606 W. Diversey Ave. Call (773) 824-2000 for details.

33rd Ward/Irving Park: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez's office, 3001 W. Irving Park Rd. Masks are also available by delivery. Call (773) 840-7880 or email info@33rdward.org for details.

35th Ward/Logan Square: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa's office by calling (773) 877-3772

36th Ward/Montclare: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Gilbert Villegas' office by calling (773) 745-4636, emailing ward36@cityofchicago.org or message the Facebook page.

39th Ward/Albany Park: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Samantha Nugent's office by filling out a form or calling (773) 736-5594

40th Ward/Lincoln Square: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Andre Vasquez's office by filling out a form or calling (773) 654-1867. To volunteer, sign up here.

41st Ward/Edison Park: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at Ald. Anthony Napolitano's office, 7442 N. Harlem Ave. Pickup available in vehicles. Call (773) 631-2241 for details.

43rd Ward/Lincoln Park: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Michele Smith by calling (773) 348-9500

46th Ward/Uptown: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at Ald. James Cappleman's office, 4544 N. Broadway. Masks are also available for delivery. Call (773) 878-4646 for details.

47th Ward/Lincoln Square: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Matt Martin's office by filling out a form or calling (773) 868-4747

48th Ward/Edgewater: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Harry Osterman by calling (773) 784-5277 or email harry@48thward.org

49th Ward/Rogers Park: Residents can request a free mask from Ald. Maria Hadden's office by calling (773) 338-5796 or emailing office@49thward.org

Make sure to have proof of residence in your ward to receive the free mask.