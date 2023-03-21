Mary Trump to Appear at House of Blues Chicago This Spring

Best-selling author and psychologist Mary Trump will be appearing at the House of Blues Chicago in May as part of a brief, four-city tour.

The performance will serve as a live extension of Trump's podcast, "The Mary Trump Show", and will feature the cast of #NerdAvengers.

Trump will perform at the House of Blues Chicago on Sunday, May 7, before making stops in San Francisco, Portland, Ore. and New York to conclude the brief tour.

According to Live Nation, Trump will discuss politics, pop culture and "everything in between" with a twist of of Trump's unique perspective and humor.

Trump has gained prominence over the past several years as an outspoken critic of her uncle, former President Donald Trump.

Her 2020 best-selling book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man", sold nearly one million copies on its first day of release, according to CNN.

Trump followed up the book with a 2021 release "The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal."

Tickets will be available beginning on March 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.