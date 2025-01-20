Monday, Jan. 20 marks a federal holiday, but it's not for Inauguration Day -- it's in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Though King's birthday was on Jan. 15, the holiday honoring the civil rights icon is observed on the third Monday of every January each year.

2025 the second time Inauguration Day and MLK Day will be observed on the same day, with the other being President Bill Clinton's second inauguration in January 1997.

As part of the federal holiday, some schools in Illinois are closed Monday, along with banks and public libraries. Many Chicago-area museums however will remain open, and some even have a free admission day.

Here's what to know.

Schools

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

For students in the Illinois districts that do have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a new law may apply, allowing them an excused absence in exchange for engaging in a civic activity.

House Bill 5488, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, states that any public middle or high school student will be permitted at least one "day-long excused absence from school to engage in a civic event."

According to the bill's text, a "civic event" is defined by an "event sponsored by a non-profit organization or government entity that is open to the public," and can include "an artistic or cultural performance or educational gathering that supports the mission of the sponsoring non-profit organization."

Public Libraries

Many public libraries across the state, including branches of the Chicago Public Library, are closed.

USPS

Illinois post offices will be closed Monday. Because of that, there will not be any mail delivery or retail service on Jan. 20. All services will resume on January 21, according to the United States Postal Service.

"Customers requiring postal services can use the Self Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select Post Offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail," USPS said in a release.

Although post offices will be closed, FedEx will continue deliveries, though some have "modified hours."

UPS locations may be closed for the holiday, and there will be no pick up or delivery service, the company said.

"The UPS Store locations may be closed. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation," UPS stated.

Chicago-area museums

Many museums and cultural centers across the state remain open, with some even having free days.

The Art Institute of Chicago offers free days for residents every Monday from Jan. 6 through March 14. To receive free admission tickets, Illinois residents must reserve online in advance, the museum notes.

The Chicago History Museum will also offer free entry to Illinois residents for the holiday. The museum offers free admission on select holidays throughout the year, with this month's including Jan. 20-24 and Jan. 28-31. The museum is always free for active duty military and veterans, active duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers, Illinois residents under age 18, and all children under 12.

The Shedd Aquarium will have free admission for Illinois residents Jan. 14 – 21 and Jan. 28 – 30

Illinois DMVs

All Illinois Secretary of State Offices, including driver services facilities will be closed, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Banks

According to the Federal Reserve Bank, the federal holiday means closures.

Retail, Restaurants, Grocery Stores

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most grocery stores, big box stores and restaurants will remain open.

Major chain stores such as Target, Costco, Walmart, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco and Mariano's will remain open on the holiday.