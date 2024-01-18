Mars opens $42 million Global Research and Development Hub in Goose Island

Mars’ sparkling new 44,000-square foot, $42 million Global Research and Development Hub made its debut to the world in Chicago’s Goose Land neighborhood Thursday, showcasing the company’s efforts to modernize and to innovate how it conducts its business.

The facility, which will be powered by renewable electricity, is one of seven innovation sites around the world, and will be dedicated to testing different types of chocolate and nuts, as well as other types of research and innovation, according to officials.

Hundreds of associates will work at the facility, improving textures, fillings and testing new flavors for candy and snacks, according to a press release.

“This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the epicenter for the kind of groundbreaking research and development that will shape the snacking category for generations to come,” Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said in a statement.

In order to power the building, the facility will earn renewable energy credits from its wind farm in Ford Ridge, Illinois.

“With a commitment to sustainable innovation, this state-of-the-art facility not only doubles down on Mars’ century-long legacy, but cements Chicago’s status as an epicenter for food innovation and propels us to new heights on the global stage,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

The company says it will continue to focus on using high-quality ingredients while improving efficiency in the production process as part of its goals at the new facility.

“Only 1-in-100 peanuts makes its way into M&M Peanuts,” Clarke said. “That’s the ingredients part of it, and secondly, the products that are going into the test kitchen.”

More information can be found on the company’s website.