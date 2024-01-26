Markham holds fundraising event to help migrants in Chicago

A south suburban community is trying to help asylum seekers who are now living in Chicago.

Three weeks ago, the discussions at a Markham City Council meeting focused on migrants and what people in this community could do to help them.

“This should not just be a city of Chicago problem,” said Alderman and retired police officer Bill Barron.

They came up with a plan to hold a community dinner, with all the proceeds donated to Chicago to help with the migrant crisis.

“We want to show that we really care and want to do something about it, however small,” Roger Agpawa, Markham's mayor said.

Officials said hundreds of $15 spaghetti dinners were sold before the event, with volunteers from the VFW cooking and plating the meals.

“It is our way helping out ..it what we do here and as America,” Commander Terry McDonald of VFW Post 9801 said.

Residents also dropped off bags of gently used clothes and blankets for migrants.

So far, the community dinner has raised $9,000, with donations accepted at the Markham City Hall and Markham VFW.