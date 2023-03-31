Mark Wahlberg Offers to Donate Thumb to Injured Astros Star Jose Altuve

Mark Wahlberg offers to donate thumb to injured Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Jose Altuve isn't on the field for the Houston Astros to begin the 2023 MLB season.
But if Mark Wahlberg had it his way, the star second baseman would be out there battling the Chicago White Sox in their opening series.
Altuve suffered a broken thumb in the World Baseball Classic after being hit by a pitch, which will sideline him for at least two months. At Opening Day on Thursday, the world famous actor proclaimed that he would "donate either one" of his thumbs to Altuve just to see him on the field.
Wahlberg, a Boston native, has recently joined the Astros bandwagon -- largely due to their frequent postseason victories over the New York Yankees. The 51-year-old Wahlberg now lives in Las Vegas, which he says has made him more appreciative of greatness.
Alex Bregman, who Wahlberg called his "favorite Yankee killer," has become a close friend.
"I am an Astros fan," Wahlberg said. "Listen, I live in Nevada now, I'm a fan of real talent. And, you know what, they have an amazing team, and (Bregman) has amazing talent, but he's also an amazing person, so I'm a big fan of his, especially."
Despite Wahlberg's wishes, the White Sox spoiled Opening Day at Minute Maid Park after the Astros raised their latest World Series banner. Chicago walked away with a 3-2 victory in the first contest of the four-game set.