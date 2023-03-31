Mark Wahlberg Offers to Donate Thumb to Injured Astros Star Jose Altuve

Mark Wahlberg offers to donate thumb to injured Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jose Altuve isn't on the field for the Houston Astros to begin the 2023 MLB season.

But if Mark Wahlberg had it his way, the star second baseman would be out there battling the Chicago White Sox in their opening series.

Altuve suffered a broken thumb in the World Baseball Classic after being hit by a pitch, which will sideline him for at least two months. At Opening Day on Thursday, the world famous actor proclaimed that he would "donate either one" of his thumbs to Altuve just to see him on the field.

.@markwahlberg on his relationship with Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1): “He’s my favorite Yankee killer…I’m an Astros fan.” Said when he says Play Ball tonight “it’s gonna have something to do with my favorite Yankee killers.” + he wants to donate 1 of his thumbs to Jose Altuve” pic.twitter.com/7s0ALwhArG — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 30, 2023