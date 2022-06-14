Mark DeRosa: ‘There's Not a Lefty Alive' Who Can Beat José Abreu

DeRosa: 'There's not a lefty alive' who can beat Abreu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox slugger José Abreu has been on an offensive tear lately, and went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Monday's 9-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Network's Mark DeRosa broke down Abreu's spray charts on Tuesday, as well as his growth at the plate this season and his dominance against left-handed pitchers.

José Abreu is slashing .344/.465/.613 in his last 25 games 🔥@markdero7 hits the Skybox this morning to dive into the former MVP's dominance against left-handed pitchers, maturity at the plate, and spray charts.#MLBCentral | #ChangeTheGame | @LaurenShehadi | @RoFlo pic.twitter.com/Zq0tYqNOvN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 14, 2022

"There's not a lefty alive that's gonna be able to really beat José Abreu up because of his approach," DeRosa said. "He is not a guy that's thinking of pulling that baseball."

Here is Abreu's 2022 splits versus his career splits facing left-handed pitchers and right-handed pitchers:

screenshot of MLB Network's analysis

DeRosa also shared similarities he's seen between Abreu and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Both Abreu and Freeman won the 2020 MVP Award for the American League and National league respectively.

"He (Abreu) reminds me of the right-handed version of Freddie Freeman and what Freddie means to a lineup," DeRosa said. "Kind of that sinus-rhythm bat that can get hot and cold from time to time, but he doesn't deviate and I think they (Sox) got off to a tough start because he was so ice cold."

In his first 32 games this season, Abreu's batting average was .187 with three home runs and 12 RBI. Over his last 25 games, Abreu's bat has heated up and he is now hitting .344 with six home runs and 16 RBI. His current slugging percentage is .613 and his OPS is 1.078, nearly doubling the totals of what they were earlier in the season.

The Sox have dealt with on-again and off-again issues, which include the infamous injury bug, errors and questionable managerial decisions, but DeRosa thinks the Sox can really turn things around with Abreu at the center.

"I almost feel like if the White Sox are gonna go where they need to go they need to have a players-only meeting and kind of lock it in," DeRosa said. "And you know who needs to speak in it? This dude (Abreu).

"I don't know if the White Sox get it going, it's still 100 games left in the season, Robert, but they certainly got to do something to figure it out. They've been dealing with a ton of injuries, obviously the Tony La Russa with the fans, but if anybody's gonna help 'em get it on track it's gonna be him (Abreu)."

