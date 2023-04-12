Mariners Beat Cubs 5-2, in Part Thanks to Jarred Kelenic's Homer

Mariners beat Cubs 5-2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernández and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kelenic's homer landed in the upper center field bleachers and traveled 482 feet, the second-longest at Wrigley Field since Statcast began tracking in 2015 and trailing only Willson Contreras' 491-footer in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series.

Chicago (6-5) had beaten Seattle (5-8) seven consecutive times dating to July 31, 2016, the Cubs' longest win streak against an American League team since interleague play started in 1997.

Gilbert (1-1) recovered from a rocky start by retiring 12 consecutive batters and allowing only two hits after Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal hit consecutive singles in the first. With the potential tying run on base in the seventh, Matt Brash induced Miles Mastrobuoni's inning-ending groundout.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman's scoreless streak to start the season ended in the third at 14 innings when Eugenio Suárez hit an RBI single. Stroman (2-1) has a 1.80 ERA in 10 starts dating to Aug. 30.

Stroman (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, and Brad Boxberger gave up an RBI single to Ty France in the seventh.

Hernández greeted Julian Merryweather with a homer that landed near the top of the left field bleachers. Kelenic, who hit a single in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-best seven games, hit .458 (11 for 24) on a six-game trip.

Cody Bellinger homered in the ninth for the Cubs.

SWANSON SITS

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson ended his streak of regular season games played at 192. Swanson left in the middle of Tuesday's game due to lower left side soreness. “Just win the war, not the battle,” said Swanson, who also has been attending to his wife Mallory, who underwent left knee surgery early Tuesday morning after an injury while playing for the U.S. women's soccer team in a World Cup prep match against Ireland. The previous time Swanson missed a game was on Sept. 10, 2021, while playing for Atlanta. Swanson expects to return to the lineup Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) homered for Triple-A Iowa against Omaha and could rejoin the Cubs this weekend. Suzuki is 4 for 13 (.308) in four rehab games.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (1-0, 0.75) will oppose Los Angeles RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 6.30) on Friday at Dodger Stadium

