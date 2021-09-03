Afghanistan

Marine From Kenosha Hurt in Afghanistan Blast, Recovering at Walter Reed

U.S. soldiers board an aircraft at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 30, 2021.
A Marine from Kenosha is recovering after being injured in the blast outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

Lance Cpl. Romel Finley III was critically injured in the suicide bombing Aug. 26 that killed more than 170 people, the Kenosha News reported Friday. He’s now recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Supporters of Finley’s family are raising funds online to help in his recovery. Mary Zorc, a close friend of Finley’s mother, created a GoFundme page on behalf of the family. As of Friday afternoon, more than $11,000 had been donated. The money help with costs associated with Finley’s recovery.

“His wounds will impact his life forever,” Zorc wrote. “Romel has suffered partial face paralysis, multiple gunshot wounds, shrapnel throughout his body, a broken hip as a result of gunshot wound and large blast wounds to an arm and leg.”

