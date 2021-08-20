Marie Osmond Cancels Ravinia Concert Over COVID Concerns

Marie Osmond has canceled her Aug. 25 performance at Ravinia Festival "due to the ongoing pandemic," Ravinia said in a statement to fans.

Osmond was scheduled to appear with David Archuleta, who also canceled.

"We look forward to rescheduling for a future date and can’t wait until we have everyone back together to experience this wonderful show," Osmond and Archuleta said in a joint statement.

Ticketholders for Osmond and Archuleta's concert are asked to contact the box office via email or phone (847-266-5100) by Sept. 8 to exchange their tickets for an upcoming 2021 performance, donate their paid amount to the festival or receive a refund.

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 24,682 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 126 additional deaths and nearly 235,000 new vaccine doses administered - increases in all metrics as the state continues to see a surge fueled by the delta variant.

IDPH noted that test positivity rates ranged across the state's 11 regions from 4.2% to as high as 10.4% in the southernmost portion of the state.