ravina festival

Marie Osmond Cancels Ravinia Concert Over COVID Concerns

Ticketholders for Osmond's concert are asked to contact the Ravinia box office by Sept. 8.

Marie Osmond has canceled her Aug. 25 performance at Ravinia Festival "due to the ongoing pandemic," Ravinia said in a statement to fans.

Osmond was scheduled to appear with David Archuleta, who also canceled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"We look forward to rescheduling for a future date and can’t wait until we have everyone back together to experience this wonderful show," Osmond and Archuleta said in a joint statement.

Ticketholders for Osmond and Archuleta's concert are asked to contact the box office via email or phone (847-266-5100) by Sept. 8 to exchange their tickets for an upcoming 2021 performance, donate their paid amount to the festival or receive a refund.

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 24,682 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 126 additional deaths and nearly 235,000 new vaccine doses administered - increases in all metrics as the state continues to see a surge fueled by the delta variant.

IDPH noted that test positivity rates ranged across the state's 11 regions from 4.2% to as high as 10.4% in the southernmost portion of the state.

This article tagged under:

ravina festivalcoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus in illinoismarie osmondDavid Archuleta
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us