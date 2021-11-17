Marcus Theatres Announces New Vaccine-Required Show Offerings at Select Locations

Chicago-area group Marcus Theatres announced that select locations will start offering coronavirus vaccination-required shows over upcoming weeks.

The shows will be available on two films, twice per day for two weeks at Addison Cinema and Gurnee Mills Cinema, according to the theater group.

The following three films will be offered during the select shows: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "King Richard" and "House of Gucci," which opens next week.

Organizers said guests attending those shows must provide their COVID-19 vaccination card or a photo of the card. The two spots with vaccine-required shows will also have regular showtimes, featuring the same movies.

Other theaters across the area could start to require proof of vaccination against COVID to attend shows, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday.

She noted that events and businesses may independently choose to make vaccine requirements, though the city doesn't expect a shut down similar to that of last winter over the next several months.

"I think where settings are fully vaccinated, I see very little...there's not really an indication for doing some of those shutdowns," Arwady said. "I'm certainly not expecting to see the major lockdowns like we saw early on."

Should a new variant emerge, however, Arwady said that "all bets would really be off," though she doesn't expect that based on the latest data.