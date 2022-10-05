Marcus Stroman Vouches for Willie Harris as Next White Sox Manager

Stroman vouches for Willie Harris as White Sox manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping away as the White Sox manager due to ongoing health issues. At the same conference, Rick Hahn mentioned announced the beginning of the search for a new manager.

To that, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman says he knows the perfect person for the job.

Willie Harris needs that manager job next year. Absolute legend who’s well-respected in the game. Perfect man for the position! 🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/zJVTCILCYT — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 4, 2022

Harris, the Cubs' current third base coach, told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmeyer he is "ready" and he "thinks about the opportunity."

The ex-White Sox player interviewed for the position two years ago when the team opted for La Russa. Harris attested his interview last time went "smooth" and he feels he's done everything he's supposed to do in terms of checking boxes.

Harris mentioned then in late September he hadn't had any conversations with the club. But, after La Russa's announcement, Hahn wasn't shy to present what characteristics and attributes the team is looking for in their new manager.

The attributes may suggest Harris might not check the boxes for the team's next manager.

"One thing that perhaps breaks from the mold of at least the last few hires: Having a history with the White Sox, having some sort of connection to White Sox DNA is by no means a requirement," Hahn said on Monday.

“Ideally, in the end, the right candidate is someone who has recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships,” said Hahn.

Harris' coaching résumé is short. He managed the White Sox' Single-A affiliate, Winston-Salem, in 2017. Then he moved to the San Francisco Giants' Double-A team from 2018-19. He was hired as the Cubs' third base coach in 2020.

He played for the White Sox from 2002-05. He was notably the game-winning run in Game 4 of the 2005 World Series that helped the Sox sweep the Astros.

Either way, the Sox should know the North side coach is interested and ready.

“Hopefully, my name’s in their thoughts,” Harris said. “And we’ll see what happens from there.”

