Cubs' Marcus Stroman Owns a Cardinals Fan on Twitter

Marcus Stroman owns a Cardinals fan on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Marcus Stroman is just like the rest of us.

The Cubs starting pitcher expressed to fans on Twitter that he is "refreshing [his] Twitter feed every minute just like y'all." Stroman gave praise to Juan Soto amidst the pending trade to the San Diego Padres, saying they should have handed Soto "a blank check" for his invaluable assets.

Stroman replicated fans' confusion of the Soto deal, wondering if Eric Hosmer will agree to lift his no-trade clause to be dealt to the Washington Nationals in order to complete the deal.

In doing so, he mentioned the craziness behind the Nationals losing generational players -- Bryce Harper, now Soto -- over the last four-to-five years.

One fan lashed back at Stroman, saying he made the wrong decision to sign a three-year, $71 million deal with the Cubs instead of the St. Louis Cardinals last offseason. Stroman came back with a heart-warming response for Cubs fans.

I truly love everything about the @Cubs! I definitely made the right decision! 🗣🙌🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 2, 2022

Stroman has a 3-5 pitching record this season through 13 starts on the mound. He has a 3.99 ERA and 1.18 WHIP and he's struck out 62 batters to the 18 he's walked.

Before the deadline ends, it will be interesting to see how Stroman reacts to his teammates potentially being traded too.

