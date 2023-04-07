Marcus Stroman Goes 6 Scoreless in Cubs' 2-0 Win Over Rangers

Stroman goes 6 scoreless in Cubs' 2-0 win over Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Marcus Stroman pitched six scoreless innings and Cody Bellinger delivered the go-ahead RBI to help the Cubs blank the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Friday.

Stroman (2-0) struck out six and allowed two hits and three walks a few days after opening the season with a six-inning, eight-strikeout effort.

Texas' Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) allowed only a walk his first time through the order but the Cubs made the most of it when they got a few hits in the fourth. Dansby Swanson reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before coming home on Bellinger’s RBI single for what turned out to be all the offense they'd need.

Ian Happ doubled in a run two innings later to chase Eovaldi, who finished with six strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk.

Stroman loaded the bases in the sixth with a pair of walks but killed the threat by getting Josh Jung to gently ground out. Mark Leiter Jr. worked a clean seventh and Michael Fulmer came on for the final two to convert his first save opportunity of the new season.

NICE GRABS

Leiter appeared to be just finishing his follow-through in the seventh when Brad Miller smacked a liner to his glove side. The reliever didn’t have to reach far, however, to catch the ball and end a scoreless inning. Swanson added a nifty backhanded stop at short in the ninth before Eric Hosmer dug out the throw to rob Jung of a hit.

UP NEXT

The Rangers’ Martín Perez (1-0, 1.59) faces fellow left-hander Justin Steele (0-0, 0.00) on Saturday afternoon.

