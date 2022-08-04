Marcus Stroman, Cubs Excited for ‘Unreal' London Series Experience

Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series.

Excitement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”

“I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said.

"It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins said. “We’re excited about that for sure.”

MLB officially announced the Cubs and Cardinals will square off at London Stadium June 24-25 next season in the second edition of the London Series.

It will come three years after the longtime rivals were originally slated to square off in the marquee event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Sox and Yankees played a pair of games at the same stadium, home of West Ham United, in 2019.

“London is on my bucket list. It’s one of those cities that I’m going to hit when I’m done playing the game,” Stroman said. “Obviously, I want to travel a ton, but I feel like playing baseball, it’s not a city you necessarily want to go in November, wintertime.

“I’m glad we get to get there in the summer. I’ve had a lot of friends who go to London all the time and they have nothing but great things to say. Expanding the game to greater regions, that’s great for MLB.”

For the Cubs, the series will mark their third time playing outside the continental U.S.

They played two games against the Mets in Tokyo to begin the 2000 season, and in 2003 played a three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against the Expos.

It’s a unique opportunity for fans and players alike.

“I’ve only been out of the country twice,” lefty Justin Steele said of trips to Canada and the Dominican Republic.

“I’ve never been quite that far east. It definitely will be cool to play over there.”

The London Series will also mark the second straight season the Cubs will play on a unique stage, following next week’s Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa.

“The opportunity to bring baseball to a different country,” Hawkins said, “the opportunity to experience something as unique as that, I imagine that'll be a really fun few days.

“Between the Field of Dreams coming up next week and that, we’ve got some cool things coming up in the next year.”

Said Ross: “I think it’s a lot like the Field of Dreams Game. To go somewhere, play somewhere different, play a big rivalry game over there like we saw a few years ago with the Yankees and Red Sox, I think that’s exciting from a ballplayer’s standpoint.

“Whenever you get to go new places and perform and put on this product that we have and put on a good show, it’s really nice. I’m really excited. I think the guys will be too.”

Contributing from St. Louis: Gordon Wittenmyer

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.