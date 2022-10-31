Marc-André Fleury Notches Most Career Shootout Wins Over Hawks

Fleury notches most shootout wins over Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury got a shootout win over his former team on Sunday. With that, he set the NHL record for the most career shootout wins as a goalie.

He surpassed legendary goalie Henrik Lundqvist by notching his 62nd shootout win over his last team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fleury stopped both attempts from former teammates Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

And just like that, Marc-Andre Fleury's name is written next to another NHL record. 👀#NHLStats: https://t.co/9IXkmELccj pic.twitter.com/Ir17cCmZY7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 31, 2022

He also got his laughs in during the shootout.

The game went directly to overtime, but no dice. The 3-3 tied contest was forced into a shootout at the United Center, and it didn't disappoint entertainment-wise.

After Alex Stalock blocked Mats Zuccarello's first shootout attempt, it was Toews vs. Fleury up next – a battle of former teammates.

Toews barrelled down the ice with speed, faked left and swooped his stick back to attempt a backhand shot. The puck was lost, but then seen directly under Fleury as he stood up.

As Fleury sat on the ground, he stared down Toews, and hilariously waved with his glove at his former teammate.

Marc-Andre Fleury laughing after saves on Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. The wave to Toews has me howling pic.twitter.com/7an5ayqndo — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 31, 2022

On the ensuing Hawks' attempt, Patrick Kane – a shootout master – deeked and flipped the puck at lightning speeds, but his shot attempt bounced directly off Fleury's leg blocker.

The goalie bobbed his head in excitement, and skated off the posts with a huge smile, knowing he had blocked both his former teammates' attempts.

The Wild beat Fleury's old team, 4-3 in the shootout.

The moment between the former Hawks' teammates was a comical one to remember. Fleury played close to one entire season with the Hawks last year.

The Hawks ended up trading the goalie to the Wild for a second-round pick.

During his time in Chicago, Fleury played 45 games, recording a 19-21 record. He allowed 129 goals on his way to saving nearly 1,300 shots. He notched a 90.8 percent save percentage.

