Marc-André Fleury Mocks Hawks' Toews and Kane After Shootout Saves

Marc-André Fleury got his laughs in during the Wild-Blackhawks shootout on Sunday, ending in a Blackhawks' loss.

The game went directly to overtime, but no dice. The 3-3 tied contest was forced into a shootout at the United Center, and it didn't disappoint entertainment-wise.

After Alex Stalock blocked Mats Zuccarello's first shootout attempt, it was Toews vs. Fleury up next – a battle of former teammates.

Toews barrelled down the ice with speed, faked left and swooped his stick back to attempt a backhand shot. The puck was lost, but then seen directly under André Fleury as he stood up.

As Fleury sat on the ground, he stared down Toews, and hilariously waved with his glove at his former teammate.

Marc-Andre Fleury laughing after saves on Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. The wave to Toews has me howling pic.twitter.com/7an5ayqndo — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 31, 2022

On the ensuing Hawks' attempt, Patrick Kane – a shootout master – deeked and flipped the puck at lightning speeds, but his shot attempt bounced directly off Fleury's leg blocker.

The goalie bobbed his head in excitement, and skated off the posts with a huge smile, knowing he had blocked both his former teammates' attempts.

The Wild beat Fleury's old team, 4-3 in the shootout.

The moment between the former Hawks' teammates was a comical one to remember. Fleury played close to one entire season with the Hawks last year.

The Hawks ended up trading the goalie to the Wild for a second-round pick.

During his time in Chicago, André Fleury played 45 games, recording a 19-21 record. He allowed 129 goals on his way to saving nearly 1,300 shots. He notched a 90.8 percent save percentage.

