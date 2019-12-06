Cannabis in Illinois

MAP: Where You Can Buy Recreational Marijuana in Illinois on Jan. 1

Only state licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell marijuana for recreational purposes

By Katy Smyser

On Jan. 1, 2020 recreational cannabis becomes legal in Illinois, but that doesn't mean you can purchase it anywhere in the state. 

Only state licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell marijuana for recreational purposes. Initially, these will be companions to the existing medical marijuana facilities. 

Just because a municipality has voted to allow sales of recreational cannabis, does not mean you will be able to buy pot in that town. Only the licensed dispensaries listed on the map above will be able to sell recreational pot.

Even then, though, there is sometimes a catch.

For example, medical marijuana dispensaries in Naperville and Arlington Heights now have additional licenses to sell recreational pot, but they can’t do so, because Naperville and Arlington Heights both voted to “opt out” of recreational sales.

