Map: See the Shamrock Shuffle course route

The annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle race kicks off Sunday in Chicago.

Thousands are slated to participate in both the 8K race and the two-mile walk. But where will they actually travel throughout the city?

Both courses begin and end in Grant Park, with the walk moving down the Lakefront Trail and the run heading past the Chicago River.

Throughout the 8K run course, there will be two on-course aid stations complete with Gatorade, water, medical support and toilet facilities. The first station is at mile 1.6 on Wacker Drive and Lasalle Street. The second station is at mile 3.6 on Harrison Street and Wells Street.

According to the Shamrock Shuffle website, participants must be capable of maintaining a 15 minute per mile pace for the 8K run and a 30 minute per mile pace for the two-mile walk.

They must complete the full event distance from the start line to the finish line within 1 hour and 15 minutes for the 8K run and one hour for the two-mile walk. Participants who finish outside of the time requirement may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel.

Participants who finish outside of the time requirements may not be counted as official finishers.

See the full course map below.