Man's body pulled from Fox River in Chicago suburb: Police

Police said the man was preliminarily identified through "distinctive tattoos." The man's last known location was at a nearby shelter the previous evening

A body was found in the Fox River in a Chicago suburb Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Aurora police and fire departments said they responded to a call of a body in the river around 2 p.m. near Hurd's Island.

The remains were recovered from the water and later identified as those of a 35-year-old man.

Police said the man was preliminarily identified through "distinctive tattoos." The man's last known location was at a nearby shelter the previous evening.

Authorities said there were no immediately signs of trauma of foul play, but an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death and confirm the man's identity.

Police said an investigation remained ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact the department's investigations division at (630) 256-5500.

