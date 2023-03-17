Death Investigation Underway After Man's Body Pulled From Chicago River in Lincoln Park

The body of a 24-year-old man was pulled from the Chicago River in Lincoln Park Thursday.

The man, 24, was taken out of the water at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Leavitt Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation. No other information was available.

The news comes two days after the cause of death was released for 21-year-old Polish businessman Krzysztof Szubert, whose body was found in December in Lake Michigan after disappearing from a party in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

At the time, detectives referred to the incident as a death investigation rather than a drowning.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, Szubert died by drowning, with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor. It was ruled an accident. The cause of death was released after Chicago police

Szubert's death came just days before 25-year-old Peter Salvino, a Northwestern doctoral student, was also found in Lake Michigan after disappearing from a party in Lincoln Park.

Last month, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office released the cause and manner of death for Salvino, listing it as a "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor." The manner of death was ruled an accident.